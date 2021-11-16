‘How fair were these elections?’ MPs grill IEC on failures during Nov elections

While members of the home affairs portfolio committee have welcomed the IEC’s clean audit, some questioned whether the polls were in fact fair after raising concerns about operational glitches.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have grilled the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about failures during the recent local government elections and why scores of voters were turned away.

While members of the Home Affairs portfolio committee have welcomed the IEC’s clean audit, some questioned whether the polls were in fact fair after raising concerns about operational glitches.

IEC officials on Tuesday briefed MPs about its annual report for the 2020/21 financial year.

While the period under review mostly covered by-elections last year and in March this year, MPs had a lot to say about the IEC’s handling of the recent municipal elections.

The ANC’s Moleboheng Modise said that the commission did not do enough outreach work to attract new voters, adding that people were turned away at voting stations due to glitches.

“You would find that presiding officers would not be able to clarify such issues and as such, voters would be turned away and not cast their votes,” Modise said.

Committee member Kavilan Pillay said that scores of special voters also could not cast their ballots.

“Now, it begs me to ask this question; how free and fair were our elections if we have been able to leave out voters who had followed the due processes but were not allowed to vote?” Pillay asked.

The IEC said that it had not been able to do what it called a “mopping up exercise” to ensure that all names were captured properly on the voters roll and would work on an automated system for future elections.