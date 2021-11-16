'Help us avoid load shedding': Eskom asks you to switch off non-essential items

While there were currently no power cuts, the power utility warned that further loss of generation capacity would mean rolling blackouts would be implemented at "very short notice".

CAPE TOWN - Eskom is on Tuesday asking the public to reduce their electricity consumption as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units.

Five generation units at various power stations failed throughout the day - three over the past two hours, Eskom said in a statement.

"A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped and the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka were delayed," Eskom said.

It said total breakdowns had increased to 16 822MW while planned maintenance was 4 888MW of capacity as they continued with the reliability maintenance.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us avoid the implementation of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items."