Muldersdrift Lodge shooting: Gun Free SA slams easy access to firearms

In a video that's gone viral, Len Cloete is seen at the Muldersdrift Lodge cocking his handgun and waving it in the air, before disarming a police officer.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa on Tuesday said the shooting of a man by a police officer in Muldersdrift, in Gauteng, emphasised the need to end the public's access to firearms.

He's then shot in the head by the other police officer.

Police had arrived at the lodge over the weekend, after the owner called them in to escort Cloete from the premises.

Gun Free SA has spent the better part of the year supporting a proposed Firearms Act reform.

If passed, director Adele Kirsten said it would see members of the public, such as Cloete, being denied access to a gun licence: “There are just too many guns available and easily accessible. The story is hard to follow on some respects but essentially reinforces the data that we know that when guns are present, an altercation turns into a fight to a lethal outcome.”

The bill is currently sitting with the police's Civilian Secretariat.

Kirsten said they were hoping that before it was sent to Parliament, this Muldersdrift Lodge incident would be taken into consideration.