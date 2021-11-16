Gauteng Health Dept exec should take blame for Esidimeni tragedy - ex-official

Levy Mosenogi told the court that the mammoth task was a departmental project and as team leader he was tasked with implementation.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Gauteng Health Department official has told the High Court in Pretoria that he could not take sole responsibility for the disastrous implementation of the Life Esidimeni project.

Levy Mosenogi was the man tasked with leading the project to relocate almost 2,000 mentally ill patients to various NGOs in 2016.

He was cross-examined at the hearing to determine who was to blame for the deaths of more than 140 patients.

Mosenogi was appointed to head the transfer of mentally ill patients to various NGOs in 2016.

He was asked during cross-examination who he thought should be held responsible for the implementation of the project.

"From my side, it was the responsibility of the departmental executive and myself and my team were the implementers, making sure that the project is implemented," Mosenogi said.

Mosenogi said that he was unhappy when he was appointed to lead the project because he had no prior experience in mental healthcare.