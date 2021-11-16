Fun, family, death: Season 2 trailer for 'How To Ruin Christmas' drops

Viewers will find out more about Gogo Twala, who has her own secrets and dive deeper into the inner workings of the couples and families as the story unfolds.

JOHANNESBURG - On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of How to ruin Christmas.

Netflix says this season holds a lot of festive firsts for the blended family - Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala, who unfortunately passes away after a fun-filled day under the not-so-watchful eye of Tumi Sello.

The bereaved family heads to KwaZulu-Natal to quickly band together on Christmas Day to plan the burial of Gogo Twala, which comes with its own set of challenges as the chief mourners descend into town to ensure a smooth service and after tears reception.

Viewers will find out more about Gogo Twala, who has her own secrets, and dive deeper into the inner workings of the couples and families as the story unfolds.

Industry veteran, Thembi Nyandeni (Zone 14, IsiBaya), joins the season as Gogo Twala’s sister bringing her own twist to the already stellar lineup.

