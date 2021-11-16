DA's Steenhuisen set to give update on coalition talks for hung Gauteng metros

Leaders of political parties met in Sandton on Monday aiming to hammer out deals in the key hung metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to give updates on Tuesday morning on progress in its coalition talks.

They’re chasing a tight deadline. And major parties are expected to give updates on these talks this week as the pressure mounts for them to form working governments.

Coalition discussions for strategic municipalities across the country are still not finalised in many areas, most notably in the nation’s economic hub of Gauteng.

Parties are now under pressure to elect mayors and form coalition governments within the mandated 14 days.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to give an update on Tuesday on how these negotiations have been working out for his party, with key metros like Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg in play.

Another major metro that will have to be ruled by a coalition is Nelson Mandela Bay, where Khutsa Jack from the New African Integrity Movement said that he had been in continuous discussions to form a coalition.

"No, I haven’t sighted any agreement. We are still at the stage of talking about talking basically.”

African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the party would have a clearer indication on negotiations in the metro on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape said that it had clinched coalition agreements with small parties to co-govern three hung municipalities in the province.