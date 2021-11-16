DA: Coalition discussions in metros proving to be difficult

The party has emphasised its long-standing position that it will not work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - Various political parties are giving updates on ongoing coalitions talks following the local government elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said that discussions in the country’s metros had proved difficult as the clock ticked down on councils to swear in officials ahead of the start of the next term of local governments.

The party said that it respected the decision of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) which has pulled out of the talks, which include ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Cope and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that they had learnt that it would be ideal to settle to be the opposition where coalitions based on common values were not possible.

“We don’t just rush into coalitions for coalition's sake, we’ve learnt a lot of lessons as the DA in the course of the last five years and those learnings are being applied to the processes that we are undertaking during this period of coalition negotiations.”

The party has emphasised its long-standing position that it will not work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or the African National Congress (ANC).

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the Patriotic Alliance said that its coalitions with the ANC would see them gain more mayoral power in hung municipalities across the Western Cape.

The party's Gayton McKenzie said that they spent the better part of Monday in power-sharing negotiations.

The ANC has announced a partnership with the PA in Laingsburg, which will see the smaller party claim its first-ever mayorship position.

McKenzie said that this was just the first of many to come.

“The power-sharing agreement we have struck with the ANC will see us supporting them in other communities and they will support us in areas like Laingsburg and Beaufort West to take up the mayorship positions. So at the end of our negotiations, the Patriotic Alliance will sit with six to eight mayors.”

