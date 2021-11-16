Court grants amaBhungane, 'Financial Mail' access to Zuma’s tax records

A High Court judge on Tuesday afternoon ruled two media houses, the 'Financial Mail' and investigative unit amaBhungane be allowed to see Zuma's tax history.

JOHANNESBURG - A High Court ruling has granted access to the tax records of former President Jacob Zuma.

The media houses brought the application to access the records., arguing it was in the public interest as amaBhungane’s Sam Sole explained: “It a specific case involving the former president where there were a number of serious allegations made about sources of income that he had and did not allegedly declare and failure to submit tax returns.”

Sars has always kept tax records strictly private unless an individual or business specifically consents to having them.