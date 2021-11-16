Case of VBS heist accused Thabo Mokwena postponed to Feb

Thabo Mokoena appeared in the Molopo Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges relating to the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a former Mafikeng municipal manager implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank case has been postponed to February.

Mokwena is implicated in the irregular investment of R92 million of the Mafikeng Local Municipality's funds into the now defunct bank.

The NPA’s Henry Mamothame said they were ready to proceed with the trial: “The State declared a disclosure in court today and it indicated its intent to provide Mokoena’s defence team with all the contents of the docket for them to study it and prepare for trial. Investigations into the case have been concluded and the State is ready to go for trial.”

Earlier, the Hawks arrested three people linked to the VBS heist, a chief financial officer, a former municipal manager of the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Municipality in Limpopo and a private business owner.