Calm restored near Rosslyn in Tshwane after violent protests

JOHANNESBURG - Calm has returned near Rosslyn, in Tshwane, following violent protests that saw several vehicles and a bus damaged.

The protesters took to the streets in response to the evictions ordered by the court to remove illegally erected shacks located next to the railway.

Demonstrators blocked roads and torched several vehicles.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one of the drivers was sent to the hospital after suffering third-degree burns. He added that another man was injured by protesters after being assaulted.

The police’s Dimakatso Sello is urging the public not to break the law, as they will be prosecuted if their actions are criminal.

“The police are closely monitoring the situation after seven vehicles were torched. One person is injured and taken to hospital for medical attention. There are no arrests at this moment and the situation is currently calm. Public order policing are at the scene and monitoring the situation.”