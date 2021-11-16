Arbitration process related to CT taxi violence nearly complete - Dept

The B97 route was closed months ago to try to quell the violence between two associations - Codeta and Cata - that's left at least 83 people dead.

CAPE TOWN - While a taxi route between Paarl and Bellville remains closed, the Western Cape Transport Department said an arbitration process is nearly complete.

The B97 route was closed months ago to try to quell the violence between two associations - Codeta and Cata - that's left at least 83 people dead.

The department said that the arbitrator called a number of witnesses back to clarify various issues aimed at defusing tensions between two taxi associations.

"All evidence in submission has now been finalised and are in the hands of the arbitrator" said spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka.

She said that in the event that the process drags on for a while longer, more routes, along with taxi ranks, may also be shut.

The two taxi groups have been fighting for control of the B97 route.