AfriForum calls on Dlamini-Zuma to end national curfews

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum is calling for an end to national curfews.

The group's legal team has sent a letter of demand to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, claiming that the continued implementation of national curfews as part of the national state of disaster was irrational and unjustified.

The country has been under a state of disaster since March last year.

The group has asked for written reasons for the curfews as well as supporting evidence to show that they're an effective precautionary measure against COVID-19.

AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk: "The continued forcing of curfews on the population is unacceptable and not grounded in fact-based evidence, therefore AfriForum has stepped in to put a stop to this irrational policy. Should AfriForum not receive a response byu the above-mentioned date, it will be compelled to approach the High Court for relief."