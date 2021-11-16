African business owners hope to build partnerships at trade fair
Various business people have gathered in Durban hoping to make contacts, sell goods and boost their businesses.
DURBAN - African business owners descended on Durban on Monday afternoon in the hopes of doing some serious business.
They’re gathered at the Intra-African Trade Fair that opened officially on Monday morning.
It aims to get African businesses, sellers and investors showcasing their products and services to each other.
The excitement around live events can be felt in the buzz of business being handled, deals being made and spectacular Official IATF2021 Opening performances! Welcome all to IATF2021! Africa is talking business. Be part of it! #IATF2021 #IATFINSA21 pic.twitter.com/m5FpbwJqgQIntra-African Trade Fair (@iatf2021) November 15, 2021
After a bruising few years for the continental economy amid lockdowns and the general global slowdown, COVID brought a Zimbabwean trader at the Trade Fair is hoping her trip here will get her the exposure that she needs.
"I hope to establish new customers, establish new suppliers as well because I'm also looking for suppliers for my products. Basically, that to just make myself known to the continent that we are a manufacturing company based in Zimbabwe."
His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa, accompanied by visiting Heads of State & KZN Premier @sziks cuts the ribbon to mark the Official Opening of the #IAFT2021 Exhibition at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre, eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal. #IAFT2021 pic.twitter.com/FZc4SWMT43KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 15, 2021
A Nigerian trader was also feeling hopeful and said he recently attended a similar event in another country which yielded good results.
"This is the first time that I'm really coming to South Africa. I hope Nigeria and South Africa can work together on a number of areas if possible," he said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa formally opened the event earlier on Monday and said it’s a nexus point for businesses across the continent and a place to build bridges and grow the continental economy.
The energy at #IATF2021 is electric as business continues in the last few hours of the show on day 1! Even though time is running out for our first day, it does not deter our delegates and exhibitors from doing business up to the last moment! #IATF2021 #IATFINSA21 pic.twitter.com/LO8qxz26mQIntra-African Trade Fair (@iatf2021) November 15, 2021