African business owners hope to build partnerships at trade fair

Various business people have gathered in Durban hoping to make contacts, sell goods and boost their businesses.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is being hosted in Durban. Picture: @iatf2021/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

DURBAN - African business owners descended on Durban on Monday afternoon in the hopes of doing some serious business.

They’re gathered at the Intra-African Trade Fair that opened officially on Monday morning.

It aims to get African businesses, sellers and investors showcasing their products and services to each other.

After a bruising few years for the continental economy amid lockdowns and the general global slowdown, COVID brought a Zimbabwean trader at the Trade Fair is hoping her trip here will get her the exposure that she needs.

"I hope to establish new customers, establish new suppliers as well because I'm also looking for suppliers for my products. Basically, that to just make myself known to the continent that we are a manufacturing company based in Zimbabwe."

A Nigerian trader was also feeling hopeful and said he recently attended a similar event in another country which yielded good results.

"This is the first time that I'm really coming to South Africa. I hope Nigeria and South Africa can work together on a number of areas if possible," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally opened the event earlier on Monday and said it’s a nexus point for businesses across the continent and a place to build bridges and grow the continental economy.

WATCH: 'African countries are open for business’: Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at IATF 2021

