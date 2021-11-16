24m COVID vaccines administered in SA so far; death toll rises to 89,489

Sadly, five deaths were also recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, taking our official death toll to 89,489.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a significant decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualty report.

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 136 tests came back positive.

We've passed the 24 million mark in terms of vaccines administered so far in the country, however, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer jabs.

Government had set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people by the end of the year.