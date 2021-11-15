With salaries set to be unpaid for fourth month, ANC staffers ready to protest

ANC staff committee chairperson Mvusi Mdala said that there had been no communication about payment and they were now facing a fourth month without salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staffers who have not been paid for three months will be protesting across the country.

ANC staff committee chairperson Mvusi Mdala said that there had been no communication about payment and they were now facing a fourth month without salaries.

Mdala said: "There are no negotiations on this because when last we met with management, there was nothing concrete about when we were going to get paid."

He said that the group represented more than 300 staff who were mostly based at Luthuli House.

Mdala said that provinces had been approached to take care of workers but he said that all had acted except the Western Cape and Luthuli House.

"In the Western Cape, the party is not in government so the situation is not the same as other provinces. There is a party fund that other provinces are enjoying," he said.