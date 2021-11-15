West Indies Stafanie Taylor becomes 3rd woman to complete 5000 ODI runs
JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor completed 5,000 ODI runs and became the third women cricketer in the world to achieve this feat.
Taylor reached the 5,000 run mark in the 3rd ODI match against Pakistan in Karachi on the West Indies womens' tour of Pakistan.
India women's skipper Mithali Raj is at the top of the tally with 7,391 runs, which is followed by England's Charlotte Marie Edwards with 5,992 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with her 5,024 runs.
Taylor's unbeaten century helped West Indies chase the target of 226 with six overs remaining to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series.
The 30-year-old went past the 5,000-run mark when she took a single off Sadia Iqbal to score her 42nd run of the innings.
The West Indies captain reached the landmark in the 129th innings of her career.
3rd on the All-Time list in Womens ODI.
