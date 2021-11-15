WC cops make several drug busts over the weekend

Members of the police's K9 Unit conducted a routine inspection along the N1 Highway on Sunday when they pulled over a bus en route from Joburg to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A Johannesburg woman is behind bars in Beaufort West after she was caught in the possession of mandrax tablets worth an estimated R600,000.

Members of the police's K9 Unit conducted a routine inspection along the N1 Highway on Sunday when they pulled over a bus en route from Joburg to Cape Town.

Officers found 12 sealed bags containing 12,000 mandrax tablets.

The police's Malcolm Poje said officers made another bust on a bus travelling to Cape Town over the weekend.

“After further investigations were conducted, members found 54 parcels of dagga weighing over 50 kilograms with an estimated street value of R150,000.”

Methamphetamine worth more than R4 million also been seized in a bust on the N1 near Worcester.

A truck was pulled over on Sunday during a police stop-and-search operation.