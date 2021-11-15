Vinpro: Rebuilding battered wine sector require govt's support

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson called on the state to create an enabling environment that could help rebuild the sector.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

According to wine industry organisation, Vinpro, many SMMEs in the wine business have suffered severe damage and had to shed thousands of jobs. Rebuilding the battered sector would require short, medium, and long-term interventions that needed government support.

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson called on the state to create an enabling environment that could help rebuild the sector. Basson believed that this could be achieved through sound policy decisions, infrastructure investment, financial support and relief, and stricter handling of the illicit trade in wine. “The wine industry plays an important role in the agricultural sector, contributing R55 billion to the GDP and supporting 269,096 employees in the total value chain,” he said.

“Now is the time for conducive policy decisions that will create an enabling environment to achieve this growth,” Basson said Vinpro hoped that that wine industry and how it would be helped would be mentioned in the government’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement this week. “The wine industry, unlike the larger agricultural sector that has performed relatively well over the past year due to favourable climatic conditions and the absence of Covid-19 restrictions, is currently faced with its own unique obstacles due to an economic downturn and more notably the significant impact of alcohol restrictions since the start of the pandemic,” he said.

