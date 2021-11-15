Uber, Bolt addressing drivers' concerns - WC Transport MEC Mitchell

Drivers marched to Parliament last Friday to further highlight grievances around working conditions and pay.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt had indicated that they would address concerns raised by their drivers.

Drivers marched to Parliament last Friday to further highlight grievances around working conditions and pay.

Among drivers' grievances was that fares were not being hiked even as fuel prices continued to increase.

This left them with less pay, they argued.

Last Thursday, MEC Mitchell met with representatives of some e-hailing platforms, Uber and Bolt, over driver these concerns.

"Both Uber and Bolt gave me the assurance that they were in conversation with their partners and drivers to try and address the concerns raised."

He added that one of the issues which had been raised was extortion.

"We've received numerous complaints from members of the public and e-hailing operators and even staff transport groups. I made the point to the minibus taxi industry which is allegedly the culprit. I said that extortion is a pretty word but this si actually hijacking, theft."

Mitchell said that drivers' concerns were valid and they could not be ignored.