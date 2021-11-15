'The world is watching us': African artists shine at MTV EMAs

The star-studded award ceremony was held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest on Sunday night.

BUDAPEST – Despite freezing weather conditions on Sunday night, music lovers in Budapest were not going to miss out on the opportunity to see their favourite stars.

One by one, global artists walked onto the red carpet at an entertainment venue, met by screams and a big round of applause, while journalists from all over the world documented every moment.

British musician Ed Sheeran was among the first ones to arrive, dressed in a white shirt, black tie and colourful shiny jacket.

The show then moved to one of the city’s flagship venues, Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. It was packed to capacity, with thousands of people eagerly wanting to see who, among the stars there, was going to win. Ed Sheeran opened the show with a breath-taking performance.