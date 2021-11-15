'The world is watching us': African artists shine at MTV EMAs
The star-studded award ceremony was held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest on Sunday night.
BUDAPEST – Despite freezing weather conditions on Sunday night, music lovers in Budapest were not going to miss out on the opportunity to see their favourite stars.
One by one, global artists walked onto the red carpet at an entertainment venue, met by screams and a big round of applause, while journalists from all over the world documented every moment.
British musician Ed Sheeran was among the first ones to arrive, dressed in a white shirt, black tie and colourful shiny jacket.
The show then moved to one of the city’s flagship venues, Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. It was packed to capacity, with thousands of people eagerly wanting to see who, among the stars there, was going to win. Ed Sheeran opened the show with a breath-taking performance.
Adding this #MTVEMA performance of Shivers to my ever-growing list of reasons to love @edsheeran. pic.twitter.com/aaaBExx8qMMTV (@MTV) November 15, 2021
Thank you @mtvema and @Los40 - great weekend xEd Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 15, 2021
Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Vka5Q3khLA
But it was Tanzania’s Rayvanny who stole the show, when he performed his new track, Mama Tetema, alongside Colombia’s megastar Maluma. Surrounded by an army of dancers, the two brought the house down with their combination of African and Latin American sounds.
That’s where the global entertainment industry is headed. It’s about transnational collaborations. Africa though, appears to be starting to claim a sizable piece of the pie. Apart from Rayvanny collaborating with Maluma, there’s also Nigeria’s multi award-winning musician Wizkid, who recently did a track with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. This is a growing trend that gets Rayvanny excited.
“Now the world is watching us. I think it’s the right time for us as Africa to show what we’ve got from Africa”.
Ive got a lot on my mind and this performance from @maluma & @Rayvanny at last nights #MTVEMA tops the list! pic.twitter.com/LePdbDl9f4MTV (@MTV) November 15, 2021