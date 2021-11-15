Go

'The world is watching us': African artists shine at MTV EMAs

The star-studded award ceremony was held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest on Sunday night.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Picture: Mpho Lakaje / Eyewitness News.
BUDAPEST – Despite freezing weather conditions on Sunday night, music lovers in Budapest were not going to miss out on the opportunity to see their favourite stars.

One by one, global artists walked onto the red carpet at an entertainment venue, met by screams and a big round of applause, while journalists from all over the world documented every moment.

British musician Ed Sheeran was among the first ones to arrive, dressed in a white shirt, black tie and colourful shiny jacket.

The show then moved to one of the city’s flagship venues, Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. It was packed to capacity, with thousands of people eagerly wanting to see who, among the stars there, was going to win. Ed Sheeran opened the show with a breath-taking performance.

But it was Tanzania’s Rayvanny who stole the show, when he performed his new track, Mama Tetema, alongside Colombia’s megastar Maluma. Surrounded by an army of dancers, the two brought the house down with their combination of African and Latin American sounds.

That’s where the global entertainment industry is headed. It’s about transnational collaborations. Africa though, appears to be starting to claim a sizable piece of the pie. Apart from Rayvanny collaborating with Maluma, there’s also Nigeria’s multi award-winning musician Wizkid, who recently did a track with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. This is a growing trend that gets Rayvanny excited.

“Now the world is watching us. I think it’s the right time for us as Africa to show what we’ve got from Africa”.

His Colombian counterpart, Maluma agreed. He told Eyewitness News Lifestyle that his own music was inspired by African culture and artists.

“I love everything about what you guys are doing. I love Davido, I love Wizkid. Of course, I am close friends with Burna Boy. He’s my boy. A lot of things are about to happen”.

It was generally a great show with high production value. Nigeria’s Wizkid won the “Best African Act” award, beating South Africa’s amapiano hitmaker Focalistic, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae who represented Ghana and Tems from Nigeria. Other winners included Ed Sheeran who won “Best artist” and “Best song” awards. Colombia’s Maluma walked away with “Best Latin” while Nicki Minaj secured “Best hip hop”.

