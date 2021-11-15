The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, political parties are racing against time to finalise their coalition agreements to form municipal councils. 66 municipalities failed to produce outright winners and a coalition government must be formed in those councils within 14 days after the declaration of the results. Parties have been talking since the announcement of the results, with some negotiations proving difficult.

Pro-Palestine groups, political parties and civil organisations have welcomed government's withdrawal of support for the Miss South Africa pageant. The Arts and Culture Department announced yesterday that government will be dissociating itself from a decision by the reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane to take part in the annual Miss Universe pageant which will be held in Israel next month. The organisation is adamant Mswane should participate, arguing that the international competition is not a "politically-inspired event". The ANC has backed the department's decision and has called on organisers to emulate the 9 contestants who boycotted the 1976 Miss World pageant in protest of the brutal apartheid regime here at home.

Many Gauteng residents are bracing for water supply disruptions today as Rand Water implements its 54-hour shutdown. Water disruptions can be expected from this morning and you'll probably notice a difference if you live in the City of Joburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, and Emfuleni. Soweto and Randburg will also be affected. The bulk supplier will be installing a new pipe that will increase the amount of water that’s being drawn from the Vaal River into a treatment plant in order to increase supply to local municipalities.

The South African Human Rights Commission is today expected to begin its investigation into the deadly anarchy that rocked South Africa in July. Protests started in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced but the demonstrations quickly escalated into arson, looting and violence, claiming the lives of more than 300 people. The commission says the hearings will take place virtually and will begin with evidence and testimony by affected community members and civil society organisations in KZN. Ministers in Police, Defence, Justice, and State Security will be among the government leaders set to appear before the commission in its second week of hearings.

Eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take our official death toll to 89,484. Over that same time frame, 262 tests also came back positive. Government has set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people or 70% of the population by the end of the year. So far, 23.9 million jabs have been administered, however, many people still need to go back and get their Pfizer shots.

The Life Esidimeni inquest is expected to resume today in the High Court in Pretoria after a six-week postponement. It was adjourned last month to give NGOs time to secure legal representation. The formal inquest is investigating whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the chaotic and illegal project, which resulted in the deaths of at least 144 patients in 2016.

Police are asking for help from the public as they work to track down those responsible for the kidnapping of ANC regional secretary and Limpopo MEC for Human Settlements Speedy Mashilo. On Thursday, Mashilo was travelling along the R568 road between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga when he was hijacked and forced into a vehicle by a gang of criminals. The MEC was then driven to Tembisa where he was dropped off that evening and managed to find help. The suspects got away with his bakkie, bank cards, cash and a hunting rifle.

The Limpopo Health Department is worried about a spike in malaria infections in the province. The department has called upon residents to remain alert following a surge in new cases. 406 infections have been recorded in recent weeks. Two people have died.

Another off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Cape Town. The 28-year-old constable was gunned down in Langa over the weekend when gunmen opened fire on a taxi. A manhunt has since been launched for those responsible.

The world is remembering the late acclaimed international author, Wilbur Smith. The 88-year-old Zambian-born writer died in Cape Town yesterday. Described as one of the best adventure storytellers in the world, Smith sold more than 140 million books, in many languages over his decades-long career. Smith died with 49 titles under his belt and became a household name in historical fiction, taking readers to the jungles of Africa, tropical islands, ancient Egypt and World War Two.

In international news, the United States is bracing for the outcome of two high-profile trials featuring a volatile mix of guns, self-defence claims and racial tensions.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed prominent former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate implementation of the country's massive new infrastructure law and oversee the disbursement of its $1.2 trillion in funds.