Some CT suburbs set for power cuts due to infrastructure maintenance

Over the coming week, areas like Constantia, Claremont, Newlands, Kraaifontein, Maitland and others will be affected by electricity supply interruptions.

CAPE TOWN - A number of Cape Town suburbs will be affected by power cuts due to maintenance on electrical infrastructure.

The city has urged residents, where possible, to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

Officials said that the power supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.