SAHRC probe into deadly July riots expected to start on Monday

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Monday expected to begin its investigation into the deadly anarchy that rocked South Africa in July.

Protests started in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed but the demonstrations quickly escalated into arson, looting and violence, claiming the lives of more than 300 people.

The commission said that the hearings would take place virtually and would begin with evidence and testimony by affected community members and civil society organisations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ministers from the departments of Police, Defence, Justice, and State Security will be among the government leaders set to appear before the commission in its second week of hearings.

The commission said that the chaos has exacerbated inequality between certain communities, leading to greater levels of unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

Commissioner Chris Nissen said that the probe would also look closely into the socio-economic and political drivers that played a role in the deadly crime spree.

"The main aim is to find out what happened, how it happened and in the end to see how we can best pull the nation together. Depending on the outcome of the hearing, that will be in the best interests of South Africa and South Africans how we pull everything together and hold people accountable."