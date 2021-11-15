SAHRC: July riots probe inquisitorial not prosecutorial

The inquiry seeks to make sense of what took place in July when community members in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal stormed malls and other properties, looting businesses and even burning some to the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that the national investigative hearing into the July unrest was inquisitorial and not prosecutorial.

The inquiry seeks to make sense of what took place in July when community members in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal stormed malls and other properties, looting businesses and even burning some to the ground.

Three hundred and thirty-seven people were killed while thousands were arrested.

The hearings, sitting in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, will focus on evidence from community representatives as its first day gets under way.

The panel led by chairperson Andre Gaum is investigating the social, economic, spatial and political factors prevalent in various affected areas and the role these played in the unrest.

It will also probe the causes of alleged apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security, especially the SA Police Service and the role of private companies in the anarchy.

Gaum emphasised that their quest was to get to the root of the unprecedented events.

"This is an inquisitorial hearing, it's not prosecutional," Gaum said.

Although the panel is only investigating what happened, it will make recommendations and directives concerning the overarching issues under the spotlight.

