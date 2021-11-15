SAA: Mango’s business rescue plan to resume operations in Dec feasible

SAA said the current global aviation environment was volatile and there were variables which could not be predicted with any level of certainty.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said there were no reasonable prospects for Mango airlines to succeed and operate before obtaining an investor or equity partner.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the partly state-owned airline said it did believe Mango's current business rescue plan to resume operations in December was feasible.

SAA said the current global aviation environment was volatile and there were variables, which could not be predicted with any level of certainty.

Mango airline was grounded due to financial challenges and is currently going through a business rescue process.