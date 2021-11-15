Go

SA urged not to drop guard as health facilities prep for COVID fourth wave

Over the past few weeks, South Africa's COVID-19 transmission rate has remained stable.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season just a few weeks away, healthcare facilities are gearing up for a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Over the past few weeks, South Africa's COVID-19 transmission rate has remained stable.

Acting deputy Director-General for primary healthcare at the Health Department, Ramphelane Morewane: "We remain cautious, we remain concerned because the virus can turn around in a space that's not predictable, so we're calling on South Africans to not drop our guard, to continue observing the non-pharmaceutical interventions."

He said that the department would not be letting its guard down anytime soon.

"We don't know the magnitude yet, we don't know the time yet, it could be between December and January, but for us, we're trying to err on the side of caution, we're preparing for any eventuality, we don't want to take any chances."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA