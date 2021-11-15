Go

SA COVID death toll ticks up after 8 more deaths recorded

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take the country's official death toll to 89,484.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

Over that same time frame, 262 tests also came back positive.

Government has set the target of inoculating at least 30 million people or 70% of the population by the end of the year. So far, 23.9 million jabs have been administered, however, many people still need to go back and get their Pfizer shots.

