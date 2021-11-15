Rasa, SAB partner up to fast-track COVID vaccines for restaurant sector

The industry is fearing a return of COVID-19 restrictions during its peak trading period.

JOHANNESBURG - The restaurant sector is joining government’s effort to fast-track coronavirus vaccinations ahead of the festive season.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa)'s Wendy Alberts said that the organisation, together with South African Breweries, would be holding a vaccination drive in Johannesburg from Monday until Wednesday.

"The drive will be hosted in Sandton from Monday to Wednesday. The activation will be held at the brand new, beautiful Lucas Restaurant site at 24 Central. This is also an opportunity to meet and greet fellow restauranteurs and have discussions over the biggest contributors and challenges that face our industry and to understand the effects that have happened to the industry."

At least 200 restaurants have been invited to bring along their employees to get their jabs.

The industry is fearing a return of COVID-19 restrictions during its peak trading period.

Alberts has reiterated that if this is the case, then the sector will be destroyed.