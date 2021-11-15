Rand Water: Maintenance operation a necessary inconvenience

Parts of Gauteng including Johannesburg, Soweto, and Randburg will be affected by the reduced water supply due to the scheduled maintenance of major Rand Water pipes.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Gauteng residents might have their water cut off in the coming days, but Rand Water said the maintenance operation was a necessary inconvenience.

Parts of Gauteng including Johannesburg, Soweto, and Randburg will be affected by the reduced water supply due to the scheduled maintenance of major Rand Water pipes.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mnchunu and Rand Water’s leadership briefed the media on Monday on the progress made.



In the briefing, Rand Water has re-emphasised that the maintenance taking place on key water infrastructure located in Vereeniging was scheduled and routine.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai said the benefits of this exercise were threefold.

“By meeting future demands by adding new pipes. But we are also giving ourselves the opportunity to refurbish and maintain going forward. But I think it is also important to point out to people that our pipes are cross-connected. So, this is really a culmination of a plan that started in 2009.”

Rand Water has reported there have been no water cuts in Gauteng yet due to its abundant reserves.

WATCH: Rand Water: The maintenance is a necessary inconvenience