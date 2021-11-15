Prasa starting to stabilise and rebuilding infrastructure - Matthews

The commuter rail service said that it wants to move past the historic crisis of Prasa and build on stabilising the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews claims that the passenger rail agency is starting to stabilise and is in the process of rebuilding its infrastructure.

For years criminals have looted valuable Prasa infrastructure, leading to unreliable train services, costly replacements and expensive security.

The commuter rail service said that it wants to move past the historic crisis of Prasa and build on stabilising the organisation.

Matthews said that they'd now identified the key issues: "We have reached the end of the line in that we're starting to reconstruct the business in a very careful manner. There was a lack of instability during that period."