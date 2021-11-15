Political parties set to meet to hammer out coalition deals for Gauteng metros

Leaders of political parties are set to meet in Sandton on Monday with the hope of beating the 14-day deadline to finalise coalition deals in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after no party managed to secure an outright majority in the local government elections in these metros.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are racing against time to finalise their coalition agreements to form municipal councils.

Sixty-six municipalities failed to produce outright winners and a coalition government must be formed in those councils within 14 days after the declaration of the results.

Parties have been talking since the announcement of the results, with some negotiations proving difficult.

With more uncertainty over what the future holds for the many hung councils, some parties have expressed hope that a deal was imminent.

Parties expected to take part in the meeting are the Freedom Front Plus, the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, UDM, ACDP, IFP and Cope.

The African National Congress (ANC) has been excluded from the meeting after the Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA rejected coalition talks with the party.