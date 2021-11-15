Police probe motive behind murder-suicide of Stellendale couple

It's understood a man shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Kuilsriver police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Stellendale in which two people were killed.

Both victims were found dead upon the police's arrival at the crime scene.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “A murder case docket was open for investigation. According to reports, police responded to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown.”