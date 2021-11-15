Police ask for public's help in hunt for Mpumalanga MEC's kidnappers

Police are asking for help from the public as they work to track down those responsible for the kidnapping of ANC regional secretary and Mpumalanga MEC for Human Settlements Speedy Mashilo.

On Thursday, Mashilo was travelling along the R568 between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga when he was hijacked and forced into a vehicle by a gang of criminals.

The MEC was then driven to Tembisa where he was dropped off that evening and managed to find help.

The suspects got away with his bakkie, bank cars, cash, and a hunting rifle.

Police spokesperson Selby Mhlala said: "Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who hijacked the vehicle of the regional chairperson of the ANC regional secretary and Mpumalanga MEC for Human Settlements Speedy Mashilo. A case of carjacking was reported."