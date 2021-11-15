Pan-South African Language Board saddened by passing of author Wilbur Smith

Described as one of the best adventure storytellers in the world, Smith sold more than 140 million books, in many languages over his decades-long career.

JOHANNESBURG - The world is remembering the late acclaimed international author, Wilbur Smith.

The 88-year-old Zambian-born writer died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Smith died with 49 titles under his belt and became a household name in historical fiction, taking readers to the jungles of Africa, tropical islands, ancient Egypt and World War Two.

The Pan-South African Language Board’s CEO Lance Schultz said that Smith would be greatly missed as one of the nation’s literary giants.

"We are truly saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest authors. A true literary giant, his books were enthralled millions of people all around the world and his books were translated into 30 languages. We need to make more effort to ensure that these great literary books are accessible," Schultz said.