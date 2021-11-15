Off-duty policeman killed in shooting in Cape Town

According to police, gunmen opened fire on a taxi in Jungle Walk in Langa, killing two people including an off-duty policeman.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in Cape Town.

The constable was gunned down in Langa over the weekend when gunmen opened fire on a taxi.

Two people were shot and killed and two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped unharmed.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: "One of the victims was identified as a 28-year-old constable stationed at the Delft Police Station, who was off-duty at the time of the incident. The motive for the attack on the victims is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be apprehended."

In Mfuleni, detectives were deployed to the scene of another double murder on Saturday.

Police said armed suspects broke into a house in Drift Sands and shot three people. A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries while another woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The motive for the attack is unclear.