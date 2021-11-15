Mosenogi: I was instructed to finish Life Esidimeni transfers in 3 months

Levy Mosenoge has been cross examined about the 2016 termination of the contract between Life Esidimeni and the department which ultimately led to the deaths of more than 140 mentally ill patients.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Gauteng health official has told the Life Esidemeni hearings that he was given just three months to complete the project he’d told the health MEC would take a year.

Levy Mosenogi has been cross examined about the 2016 termination of the contract between Life Esidimeni and the department, which ultimately led to the deaths of more than 140 mentally ill patients.

Proceedings resumed on Monday after a six-week postponement.

Mosenogi is the man who was tasked with leading the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs.

He’s told the court he asked for an extension of between six and twelve months to complete the project, but he was told to get it done in three months.

Mosenogi said he requested the extension after he realised it would be impossible for the department to meet the deadline and ensure that all mentally ill patients were accommodated.

“I accepted the extension of three months but I don’t think I ever said it was sufficient.”

Former MEC Qedani Mahlangu has argued through her lawyer that had Mosenogi told her that a three-month extension was not sufficient, she would have applied her mind.