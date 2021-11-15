Limpopo residents urged to remain alert following spike in malaria cases

The Limpopo Health Department has called upon residents to remain alert following a surge in new cases as 406 infections have been recorded in recent weeks and two people have died.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department is worried about a spike in malaria infections in the province.

The department said in the wake of an outbreak in malaria cases in the province, 42 malaria teams had been placed in hot spots, including Vhembe and the Mopani area.

Officials have raised concerns about a possible resurgence in new cases, especially as the rainy season approaches.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said: "Our concern was that from mid-October to and early November we doubled the number from 206 to over 400 within two weeks. There are people in the community focusing on districts that are hardest hit - Vhembe and Mopani. That's where we picked up so many patients."

Malaria-prone communities have been urged to exercise caution and immediately report any malaria-related cases to the nearest clinic or healthcare centre.