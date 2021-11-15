Kruger National Park's Lower Sabie filling station completely gutted after fire

Management at the Kruger National Park has confirmed that a filling station at the Lower Sabie camp has burnt down after it was struck by lightning on Sunday.

The national park’s firefighting team was able to extinguish the blaze but not before it tore through the filling station over the weekend.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the site was being monitored for any flare ups.

Phaahla said: "The Lower Sabie filling station was struck by lightning which resulted in the facility catching fire. Firefighters from Lower Sabie and Skukuza were quickly on the scene and managed to bring the fire under control."

He said no injuries were reported but the facility was completely gutted.