Khoisan Defiance slams NPA’s decision to drop charges against Eben Etzebeth

CAPE TOWN - The Khoisan Defiance Campaign on Monday said it was 'a travesty of justice' that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had dropped charges against Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his cousin.

In 2019, Etzebeth and his cousin were accused of assault and racial slurs outside a Langebaan pub.

The NPA. however, does not think there's any prospect of a successful prosecution.

Sammy Claasen from the Khoisan Defiance Campaign said: “It is absolutely ridiculous; it is a travesty of justice to the people who fall victim to criminal acts of violence. We know that South Africa has a bad record of violent crimes.”

He said this may not be the end of the matter: “We are not happy with the outcome, because we believe the decision by the NPA to not prosecute is not consistent with the Constitution and the law and, therefore, we will consider going the private prosecution route.”