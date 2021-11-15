July riots inquiry: Witness details watching her nephew die

Zama Nguse from Pietermaritzburg was the first witness - she was wearing oversized sunglasses, speaking softly but repeatedly hit the table where she sat as she arranged her thoughts.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members from areas affected by July’s violence and anarchy have described the horror of being caught up in looting and the ensuing vigilante action.

They’ve become the first witnesses on Monday at the Human Rights Commission’s national investigative hearing established to find out what led to the unrest that killed more than 300 people and, in some parts, became a flashpoint for racial tensions.

The inquiry will receive written submissions and oral evidence from current and former Cabinet members journalists, academics and researchers in the coming weeks.

Zama Nguse from Pietermaritzburg was the first witness - she was wearing oversized sunglasses, speaking softly but repeatedly hit the table where she sat as she arranged her thoughts.

Her emotion becoming all too apparent as she explained what it felt like to see her nephew’s body succumb to a bullet wound.

“When I saw him at that time, it looked like his body was releasing itself or I’d say gasping in a sense."

Sibahle Sibongakonke was just 17 when he was shot during the chaos.

It was 12 July and dozens of people were looting stores while others, according to Nguse, who were mostly members of the Indian community formed vigilante groups.

She claimed in her testimony that they deliberately targeted, killed and maimed black community members in their path.