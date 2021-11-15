Intra-African trade is a game changer, says Zikalala as fair kicks off in KZN
The trade fair aims to link sellers, buyers, and investors to showcase their products and services and create business relations.
DURBAN - The Intra-African Trade Fair has officially begun in KwaZulu-Natal and Premier Sihle Zikalala has on Monday opened the gathering, saying this would bring great economic opportunities.
President Cyril Ramphosa is set to address the opening of the session on Monday.
Zikalala said this will be a major boost for the continent’s economy.
“There is no doubt that the African Trade Forum is becoming a game changer for stimulation of intra-Africa trade and boosting intra-Africa exports.”