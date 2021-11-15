Intra-African trade is a game changer, says Zikalala as fair kicks off in KZN

The trade fair aims to link sellers, buyers, and investors to showcase their products and services and create business relations.

DURBAN - The Intra-African Trade Fair has officially begun in KwaZulu-Natal and Premier Sihle Zikalala has on Monday opened the gathering, saying this would bring great economic opportunities.

