Gauteng water disruption: Schools, hospitals not affected, but have backup plans

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng schools, clinics, and hospitals said that they were not affected by the 54-hour water disruption - at least so far - but contingency plans were in place in case the situation changes.

From Monday morning until Wednesday, Rand Water is working on a key pipe that supplies water to its purification plant.

This is maintenance work that has been postponed since last year, but the utility said that once the work wrapped up customers could expect better services.

Schools, clinics, and hospitals said that they were ready to deal with any shortages or low water supply should they be affected by the water disruption.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said that luckily, children were not sitting in classrooms all day this time of the year, with exams taking only a few hours.

"Most of our schools would have boreholes to a certain extent. Because this is a planned project they were advised to stockpile water," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department's Kwara Kekana said they had also made plans in case the disruption threatened their services.

"Water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water in various health facilities such as the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital among others," she said.

Rand Water said that the maintenance work would be completed by Wednesday and it urged all residents to use water sparingly, even if they were not directly affected.