Rand Water: We're on track with the 54-hour maintenance

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it was on track with its 54-hour water maintenance on its crucial water pipe and so far there was no shortage of water supply.

Until Wednesday, residents are urged to use water sparingly while officials work on integrating the new infrastructure pipe into the old one to improve its services to customers.

So far, schools, hospitals, and old age homes have not yet been affected while residents have also not seen any reduction in the pressure when they open their taps.

Rand Water's Eddie Singo said: "We are not expecting that we will get reports about the areas that are experiencing challenges as yet. We only reduced 14% of Rand Water's supply."

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said South Africa did not have a water crisis.



WATCH: Minister Mchunu briefs media on Gauteng's water supply disruption