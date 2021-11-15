Gauteng residents brace for 54 hours of water supply disruptions

Just as Gauteng residents were recovering from relentless power cuts last week, households, schools, businesses, and hospitals will now have to endure water supply problems for the next three days.

JOHANNESBURG - Many Gauteng residents are bracing for water supply disruptions on Monday as Rand Water implements its 54-hour shutdown.

Water disruptions can be expected from Monday morning and residents will probably notice a difference if they live in the City of Johannesburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, and Emfuleni.

Soweto and Randburg will also be affected.

The bulk supplier will be installing a new pipe that will increase the amount of water that’s being drawn from the Vaal River into a treatment plant in order to increase supply to local municipalities.

The shutdown will result in low pressure or possibly no water in some areas.

Rand Water's COO Mahlomola Mehlo said: "We are still on track by finalising this work by Wednesday sometime in the morning. We are starting at 5am sharp with phase one of the shutdown."

Mehlo urged residents to use water sparingly in a bid to avoid emptying Rand Water's reserves.

He said: "We are partnering with those municipalities to ensure that the tankers will be procured and we'll be able to supply the critical infrastructure such as hospitals etcetera."

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to brief residents on contingency plans later on Monday.