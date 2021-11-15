EC church leader, female accomplice due court on human trafficking charges

The 52-year-old apostle and his 37-year-old female accomplice were arrested on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape church leader and his female accomplice are set to face human trafficking charges in the Zwelisha Magistrates Court on Monday.

They allegedly lured sick and poverty-stricken women into the church mission house, under the impression they’ll be helped, but instead they were sexually assaulted.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale: "The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team received complaints in September last year about sexual abuse of vulnerable people allegedly trafficked from different areas in the Eastern Cape. The investigation to thwart and apprehend the suspects' syndicate is ongoing."