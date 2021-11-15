Contingency plans in place for 54-hour restriction period - Joburg Water

Joburg residents are being urged not to panic during the 54-hour water reduction programme, with water tankers being dispatched to clinics, hospitals, old age homes and schools to make up for any shortfall.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is warning that all cases set down in the Johannesburg High Court from Monday to Wednesday will have to be postponed.

The metro police department is also warning that only skeleton staff will be on hand to help you with your license renewals and payments at their offices.

Between now and Wednesday, many Gauteng residents will not only have to make do with reduced water supply but services might also be affected.

For those who need to visit a clinic or hospital, or children going to school during his period, Joburg Water said that it was in constant contact with managers at these facilities to minimise the impact.

Joburg Water spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela, said that contingency plans were in place.

"Yes we do have contingency plans in place if the demand doesn't go down, we will still be supplying water to the areas anticipated and will be then only affected during high demand times," Mavimbela said.

People have been urged to use water sparingly even if you are not affected by the 54-hour water restriction period to ensure that by Wednesday the reservoirs don't take too long to fill up again.