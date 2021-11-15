After five postponements, Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court

The Life Esidimeni inquest is expected to resume on Monday in the High Court in Pretoria after a six-week postponement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed on Monday in the High Court in Pretoria after a six-week postponement.

It was adjourned last month to give NGOs time to secure legal representation.

The formal inquest is investigating whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the chaotic and illegal project, which resulted in the deaths of at least 144 patients in 2016.

Following five postponements since it began in July, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumed once again in the High Court in Pretoria, chaired by Judge Mmonoa Teffo.

Four witnesses have so far testified. The hearings have heard from the Life Esidimeni group, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, and a witness from the Gauteng government.

The court has heard how the provincial Health Department was forewarned that moving patients from Life Esidimeni to illegal and ill-equipped NGOs would have life-threatening consequences but officials went ahead with the deadly project anyway.

Five years down the line, families who lost loved ones in the tragedy want those responsible to be held criminally liable.

WATCH: Life Esidimeni inquest