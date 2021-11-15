African business owners hope intra-trade fair yields opportunities for them

Various businesspeople gathered in Durban hoping to make contacts, sell goods and boost their businesses.

DURBAN - African business owners have descended on Durban on Monday afternoon in the hopes of doing some serious business.

They’re gathered at the Intra-African Trade Fair that opened officially on Monday.

It aims to get African businesses, sellers and investors showcasing their products and services to each other.

After a bruising few years for the continental economy amid lockdowns and the general global slowdown COVID brought, one Zimbabwean trader was hoping her trip there will get her the exposure she needs.

“To establish new customers, establish new suppliers as well because I am also looking for suppliers for my products and make myself known to the continent that there is a manufacturing company based in Zimbabwe.”

A Nigerian trader is also feeling hopeful, saying he recently attended a similar event in another country, which yielded good results.

“This is the first time I’m really coming to South Africa and I hope Nigeria and South Africa can work together on a lot of areas if possible.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally opened the event earlier, saying it was a nexus point for businesses across the continent and a place to build bridges and grow the continental economy.