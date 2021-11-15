6 people in custody for theft and vandalising Eskom infrastructure in Gauteng

Eskom said copper theft costs the economy between R5 billion and R7 billion a year and it costs the national utility around R2 billion a year to replace stolen cables.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that six people were in police custody for theft and vandalising electricity infrastructure across Gauteng, while two of their alleged accomplices were killed while tampering with equipment.

Some of the arrests were made last month but they were only confirmed on Monday morning.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said: "Eskom in Gauteng continues to heighten security in hotspot areas across its areas of supply as cable theft often leads to prolonged power outages and compromises the quality of supply which affects businesses, essential services as well as day to day lives of society."