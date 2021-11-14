Soweto woman finds body parts in boyfriend's fridge

Gauteng police say a forensic investigation is under way after human remains were found in a fridge at a house in Protea Glen in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say a forensic investigation is under way after human remains were found in a fridge at a house in Protea Glen in Soweto.

Police arrested a year 26-year-old man for murder on Saturday.

It is understood that the gruesome discovery was made by a woman who was visiting her partner's flat.

She allegedly stumbled upon the body parts when she was looking for something to eat in the fridge.

Officers said the suspect tried to commit suicide upon arrest.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said an off-duty police officer in Protea Glen "responded to a crime scene at a house where human body parts were discovered".

"It is reported that the man is a tenant at the flat and his partner had discovered the body parts after he had left to go to the shops. The parts will be sent to the forensics laboratory for identification," she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder, Muridili said.